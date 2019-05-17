Wildfire evacuation alerts rescinded in the South Okanagan

The Richter Creek wildfire is now 100 per cent contained

The Richter Creek wildfire, burning 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is now classified as 100 per cent contained.

BC Wildfire said due to successful planned ignitions over the past two days the fire is currently being held.

READ MORE: Rain a welcome sight as South Okanagan wildfire crews mop up

“This indicates that sufficient fire suppression action has been taken so that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions,” said a fire information officer.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has rescinded the evacuation alerts for the 14 properties near Cawston.

The Richter Creek wildfire was discovered on May 13 and is currently estimated to have burned 507 hectares.

