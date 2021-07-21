Wildfire grows to four hectares east of Golden

A fire sparked Tuesday north of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden is now estimated at four hectares in size.
The BC Wildfire Service said no structures are threatened and highway traffic is unaffected by the Mount Hunter wildfire discovered July 20.
The #BCWildfire Service is aware of the Mount Hunter wildfire (N42094), it is estimated to be 4 hectares in size and is located approximately 20 km east of #GoldenBC, north of #BCHwy1. No structures are threatened and it is not affecting highway traffic at this time. pic.twitter.com/d8Hxfw7KNt
— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 22, 2021
The suspected cause is still unknown.
For more information and updates visit bcwildfire.ca. An interactive map of all active wildfires can be found here.
The fire reporting number is 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 from a cellphone.