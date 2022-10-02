A wildfire sparked in Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam on Saturday (Oct. 1), forcing it to close temporarily. (@MetroVancouver/Twitter)

A wildfire sparked in Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam on Saturday (Oct. 1), forcing it to close temporarily. (@MetroVancouver/Twitter)

Wildfire in Metro Vancouver regional park now considered ‘out of control,’ person-caused

Fire has grown from 1 to 11.6 hectares since Oct. 1

Officials believe a Metro Vancouver wildfire that has grown ten times in size since igniting Saturday (Oct. 1) was started by a person.

The blaze was first noticed early Saturday morning in the Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam. The District of Metro Vancouver closed the park to ensure public safety, but said at the time that the blaze was contained to one hectare and was under control.

By Sunday morning, the BC Wildfire Service said the fire had grown to two hectares, but said it was still being contained. As of Sunday afternoon, however, the wildfire had ballooned in size to 11.6 hectares and was declared as out of control.

BC Wildfire Service crews are battling the blaze alongside Metro Vancouver and Coquitlam firefighters, from both the ground and the air. They say the steep terrain has made it challenging.

They are also reminding the public that it is illegal to fly drones over active wildfires, after one was spotted over the blaze Saturday evening.

The park remains closed as of Sunday afternoon.

