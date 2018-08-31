Bystanders watch from the Okanagan Falls IGA parking lot as planes and helicopters attack a new wildfire near the small town. Submitted photo

Update: Highway 97 closed as crews fight wildfire near Okanagan Falls

BC Wildfire is responding to a blaze in Okanagan Falls

  • Aug. 31, 2018 5:09 p.m.
  • News

Update 6:25 p.m.

Highway 97 near Okanagan Falls is closed as crews work to get the wildfire under control.

Helicopters are continually bucketing the fire.

Update 6 p.m.

Nicole Bonnett, information officer for BC Wildfire, said an origin and cause team is on the way to investigate.

The fire is estimated to be about one hectare in size.

***

Original:

BC Wildfire is assisting Okanagan Falls fire crews with a blaze on the west side of an area know as Waterman’s Hill.

Local fire crews have shut down Green Lake Road off of Highway 97.

RELATED: Penticton firefighters attend another grassfire

Smoke and flames are visible for some distance in the area.

BC Wildfire is responding with ground crews and air support.

RELATED: Snowy Mountain fire still smoky

The fire, that broke out about 4:30 p.m., is suspected human-caused and is under investigation.

More to come.

