Update: Highway 97 closed as crews fight wildfire near Okanagan Falls

BC Wildfire is responding to a blaze in Okanagan Falls

Bystanders watch from the Okanagan Falls IGA parking lot as planes and helicopters attack a new wildfire near the small town. Submitted photo

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 in both direction 1 km north of Okanagan Falls because of a brush fire. No detour available. Estimated time of opening currently not available. Assessment in progress. Next update 7:00 PM. #Penticton https://t.co/7gVuGTfjoF — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 1, 2018

Update 6:25 p.m.

Highway 97 near Okanagan Falls is closed as crews work to get the wildfire under control.

Helicopters are continually bucketing the fire.

BC Wildfire working on extinguishing a fire on the west side of Waterman’s Hill In Okanagan Falls #penticton #okanagan #bcwildifre pic.twitter.com/mPV3gi8ybI — Kristi Patton (@KristiPatton) September 1, 2018

Update 6 p.m.

Nicole Bonnett, information officer for BC Wildfire, said an origin and cause team is on the way to investigate.

The fire is estimated to be about one hectare in size.

***

Original:

BC Wildfire is assisting Okanagan Falls fire crews with a blaze on the west side of an area know as Waterman’s Hill.

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to a new wildfire start on the west side of #OkanaganFalls at the request of the Okanagan Falls Fire Department. BC wildfire crews and airtankers and helicopters are en route. Further details will be provided as they become available. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 31, 2018

Local fire crews have shut down Green Lake Road off of Highway 97.

RELATED: Penticton firefighters attend another grassfire

Smoke and flames are visible for some distance in the area.

BC Wildfire is responding with ground crews and air support.

RELATED: Snowy Mountain fire still smoky

The fire, that broke out about 4:30 p.m., is suspected human-caused and is under investigation.

More to come.

Wildfire in Okanagan Falls on the west side of Waterman’s Hill pic.twitter.com/20RiLK5vF2 — Kristi Patton (@KristiPatton) September 1, 2018

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.