Wildfire near Keremeos continues to grow

Snowy Mountain wildfire is burning within in predetermined boundaries

  • Aug. 29, 2018 3:23 p.m.
  • News

The Snowy Mountain fire south of Keremeos continues to grow.

On Wednesday the fire estimated at 17,068 hectares in size up from 16,414 hectares on Tuesday.

Despite the fire continuing to grow no resources are assigned the fire. The fire is being monitored by those working the Old Tom Creek fire north west of Olalla.

“Community members can still expect to see smoke within the perimeter over the coming weeks. This is common with large wildfires and will continue until the region receives significant rainfall or snowfall. If smoke is seen coming from well within a fire’s perimeter and the area is surrounded by black, burned material, this is typically not a concern,” a release from BC Wildfire stated.

The Snowy Mountain fire was first detected July 17 when a lightning storm came through the area. The fire has forced evacuations from homes on the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, mainly in Chopaka, and hundreds were on evacuation alert in the Cawston and Keremeos areas.

Check back for updates.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mayor apologizes: more consultation needed in removal of Macdonald statue
Next story
Smoke isn’t all bad for Kelowna businesses

Just Posted

The Kelowna athlete looks to make it to the pros

Cody Teichroeb’s lacrosse career is emblematic of his journey: he has done… Continue reading

Smoke isn’t all bad for Kelowna businesses

Gneiss Climbing has seen an increase in membership use and visitors this summer

Four more interested in running for council in Kelowna

One woman has taken out papers for both mayor and councillor and has yet to make her mind

Kelowna bus stop destroyed by vehicle

A bus stop was smashed by a vehicle in the Glenmore Road area

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

United Way, Dragoons delivery keeps kids safe on roads across the region

United Way partnership enables children to travel safely up and down the valley

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

People are once again allowed to use excessive intoxication as a defence against criminal charges in that province

American duties against Catalyst Paper dropped

Catalyst’s paper products determined not to harm U.S. industry

Dog dies in motor home fire near Salmon Arm

No humans injured in fire reported Aug. 29 at Pierre’s Point Campground

B.C. rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised

Says Langley accommodated ‘one identifiable group’ so it ‘must accommodate all others’

Post-Pyeongchang departures means new opportunities for Canadian skaters

Canada captured two gold and two bronze in an unprecedented showing in South Korea

Wildfire near Keremeos continues to grow

Snowy Mountain wildfire is burning within in predetermined boundaries

Facebook, Instagram to charge GST on online ads by mid-2019

Facebook and Instagram will charge tax on online advertisements for their Canadian operations

Most Read