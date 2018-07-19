An airplane grabs water from Wood Lake to fight a wildfire near Dee Lake. - Contributed

Wildfire near Lake Country held at 7 hectares

A fire near Dee Lake is not expected to grow

The BC Wildfire Service is holding a seven-hectare blaze near Dee Lake, southwest of Coldstream, which they estimate to be an estimated seven hectares in size.

“We don’t anticipate further growth with our suppression efforts and weather,” said fire information officer Jody Lucius.

In total, 28 firefighters and two helicopters, one piece of heavy equipment and air tankers were on the scene Monday.

No structures were threatened, but smoke is highly visible from the surrounding area.

The fire sparked just before 4 p.m. Monday.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Evacuation orders and alerts issued in and near Summerland
Next story
Wildfire evacuees arrive at West Kelowna reception centre

Just Posted

Update: Growth anticipated for Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire

The wildfire across the lake from Peachland is burning at 200 hectares

Update: Wildfire near Peachland grows to 500 hectares, structures threatened

Peachland - Evacuation orders have been issued for Brent Road and Highway 97 South properties

Updated: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

Through your lens: Okanagan wildfires

Check out some of the captivating images and video from social media of the wildfires

New health sciences building for Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus

The new $18.9 million, 2,800-square-metre building is expected to be complete by the fall of 2020

Update: Wildfire near Peachland grows to 500 hectares, structures threatened

Peachland - Evacuation orders have been issued for Brent Road and Highway 97 South properties

Firefighters hold Pike Mountain blaze

No further growth expected

Okanagan boaters advised to watch for wildfire air tankers

Boaters on Okanagan and Skaha lakes are being advised to watch for air tankers

Barn space offered to wildfire-threatened animals in Okanagan-Similkameen

Osoyoos Desert Park offering space for animals

UPDATED: ICBC fights back against claims that it’s ‘ripping off’ B.C. RV driers

Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging the provincial government to open up ICBC to competition

Recent online kitten abuse video raises serious social media questions

UBC and UFV profs weigh in on the subject of online sharing, shaming, and our digital landscape

Update: Placer Mountain wildfire, near Keremeos, triples in size

Two significant fires are burning in the Lower Similkameen, smoke can be seen as far away as Osoyoos

Point guard to join Heat, via Quest U

Martina Mason, from Washington,

A brother’s determination pushes B.C. cyclist to ride 2,500 km for heart care

#Cunnycan: Ryan Cunningham ‘pushing the envelope’ to support brother Craig’s foundation

Most Read