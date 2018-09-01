Bystanders watch from the Okanagan Falls IGA parking lot as planes and helicopters attack a new wildfire near the small town. Submitted photo

Wildfire near Okanagan Falls is held by wildfire crews

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Update: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1

A wildfire north of Okanagan Falls is now being held by wildfire crews, said fire information officer Nicole Bonnett.

BC Wildfire Service crews assisted the local fire department in combating the fire into the night yesterday with two helicopters and air tankers, she said.

The fire is believed to be human caused, Bonnett said.

Another fire near Penticton’s Old Airport Road is also considered to be under control and crews are mopping up hotspots this morning, she said.

Original: Friday, Aug. 31

Update: 8:53 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation says Highway 97, one kilometre north of Okanagan Falls, has reopened in both directions after being closed earlier in the evening due to brush fire west of the south Okanagan town.

Update 8 p.m

The Ministry of Transportation is now estimating Highway 97 will re-open to traffic at 9 p.m. The road is closed one kilometre north of Okanagan Falls. Meanwhile, the detours using Eastside Road for northbound traffic and Highway 3A for southbound traffic remain in effect.

Update 7:50 p.m.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions one kilometre north of Okanagan Falls due to the fire that is now estimated at seven hectares in size. No estimated time of re-opening has been set. An assessment is in progress and the Ministry of Transportation says it will update the road situation at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, a detour route using Eastside Road for northbound traffic is in place and a detour route using Highway 3A is in place for southbound traffic.

Update 7:12 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire burning on the west side of Okanagan Falls is now about seven hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service personnel continue to respond alongside Okanagan Falls fire department firefighters and are working to build a guard and establish hose lay. Air tankers and helicopters remain on site. The fire service is calling it the Green Lake Road wildfire.

Update 6:25 p.m.

Highway 97 near Okanagan Falls is closed as crews work to get the wildfire under control.

Helicopters are continually bucketing the fire.

Update 6 p.m.

Nicole Bonnett, information officer for BC Wildfire, said an origin and cause team is on the way to investigate.

The fire is estimated to be about one hectare in size.

***

Original:

BC Wildfire is assisting Okanagan Falls fire crews with a blaze on the west side of an area know as Waterman’s Hill.

Local fire crews have shut down Green Lake Road off of Highway 97.

RELATED: Penticton firefighters attend another grassfire

Smoke and flames are visible for some distance in the area.

BC Wildfire is responding with ground crews and air support.

RELATED: Snowy Mountain fire still smoky

The fire, that broke out about 4:30 p.m., is suspected human-caused and is under investigation.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Kristi Patton A new wildfire broke out late Friday afternoon near Okanagan Falls. Kristi Patton/Western News

A wildfire west of Okanagan Falls has grown to 7 hectares. —Image: BC Wildfire Service

Previous story
Prisoner charged after alleged Vancouver General Hospital escape
Next story
Watch out for hazy skies in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Watch out for hazy skies in the Okanagan

A thin veil of smoke is still covering the Okanagan Saturday

RECAP: Rockets lose in shootout against Victoria

In case you missed last night’s game in Kelowna, check out the highlights

Lake Country firefighters meet Facebook famous deer

Crews got a chance to meet the deer who cuddled up to firefighters near Burns Lake

Residents gather in Kelowna to remember those lost by overdose

A candlelight vigil was held at Waterfront Park as part of Overdose Awareness Day

Jumper reported on Kelowna bridge

Police are on scene at the WR Bennett Bridge

Meet the chef: Kelowna sous chef inspired by helping others cook

Darren Kashin is mentoring aspiring chefs at the Craft Beer Market

Wildfire near Okanagan Falls is held by wildfire crews

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Prisoner charged after alleged Vancouver General Hospital escape

Andrew Barry Dollman charged with assaulting peace officer with weapon, escaping from lawful custody

Cool Creek wildfire unaffecfted by high winds

The wildfire is currently classified as out of control by BC Wildfire Service

No crews on site of Snowy Mountain wildfire

The wildfire is classified as being held and will be monitored throughout the day

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

Mop up of Old Tom Creek wildfire to resume pending containment line conditions

High winds yesterday and last night may have jeopardized the established containment lines

B.C. sees 25% jump in inhaler use from wildfire smoke

Weekly increases saw thousands of people with breathing problems reach for their puffers during air quality advisories

B.C. natural-gas pipeline challenger says he’s receives threats

Smithers man wants a federal review of TransCanada’s Coastal GasLink pipeline project

Most Read