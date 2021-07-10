Wildfire near Vernon being held

Highway 97 had partially reopened Saturday morning after the fire closed it overnight

Crews from local fire departments and B.C. Wildfire Services are battling a large wildland fire near Coldstream that broke out Friday night off Highway 97 south of Vernon. Residents of Clerke Road and Commonage Road between Bailey Road and Allen Brooks Way were put on evacuation alert by RCMP. (Gavin Phillips photo/@ItsGavP)

The wildfire that erupted near Vernon late on Friday night, July 9, has now spread to over 20 hectares and is now being held according to BC Wildfire Service.

The cause of the fire that led to the evacuations of multiple homes is still unknown.

Currently, as of Saturday morning, there is 29 BC Wildfire personnel on the ground, being supported by helicopters to fight the fire.

The highway, which had closed down due to the fire, has also partially reopened, according to an update from DriveBC. One lane of traffic is open in either direction along the northbound lanes of the highway.

The traffic alert is in effect from Kalamaka Lake Drive to 23rd Avenue in Vernon.

