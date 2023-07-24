The lightning caused Bull Creek fire south of Penticton has grown to 7.4 hectares since it started on July 21. (BC Wildfire Service)

The lightning caused Bull Creek fire south of Penticton has grown to 7.4 hectares since it started on July 21. (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire north of Penticton not responding to suppression efforts

The Bull Creek fire is now 7.4 hectares in size

A fire that sparked in the mountains north of Penticton on Friday, July 21 has grown to 7.4 hectares in size.

The Bull Creek fire is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts, said BC Wildfire Services.

The blaze is suspected to be lightning caused and joins two other smaller fires in the Summerland-Penticton area caused by Friday’s thunderstorm.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this fire.

READ MORE: Wildfire south of Keremeos is growing, now visible to area residents

READ MORE: Drone hinders Naramata wildfire efforts

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsPenticton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
5 new wildfires sparked in North Okanagan
Next story
Update: Traffic moving again on Highway 97 in West Kelowna after a crash

Just Posted

Firefighters are seen battling a blaze in West Kelowna on July 24, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Grass fires spark in West Kelowna

Okanagan Eats is a new cookbook highlighting the region (Figure 1 Publishing)
New cookbook shows off the culture and recipes of the Okanagan

Volunteers helping pups wake up from anaesthetic. (Kristina Littleford/Submitted)
Kelowna vet clinic shuts down for spay and neuter day

(Royal Canadian Navy/Twitter)
Navy to conduct drills on Okanagan and Kootenay Lakes