BC Wildfire crews are responding to a blaze near Monte Lake

UPDATE: 2:29 p.m.

The blaze near Monte Lake is an estimated 8 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire is on scen with ground crews and air support.

A wildfire is being reported near Monte Lake off of Highway 97.

BC Wildfire crews are headed to the scene.

A significant column of smoke is being reported in the area.

The cause of the blaze is not known.

