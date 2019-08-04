Update: Evacuation alert issued for properties near South Okanagan wildfire

Fire is in the Gallagher Lake area, north of Oliver

Update Monday, Aug. 5 at 2:30 a.m.

An evacuation alert has been issued for Area C by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to the wildfire north ofOliver.

“We have issued an evacuation alert for several properties and we are still in the process of assessing and determining whatthe alert area will be and how many properties it affects,” said Erick Thompson, information officer with the RDOS emergency operations centre.

All properties on the east side of Highway 97, extending south from McIntyre Creek Road to James Way south of GallagherLake — including Brauns Road and Gallagher Lake Road. According to the RDOS this includes all properties on James Way and extending southeast to McKinney Road at Manuels Creek Road and north along the west side of Manuels Creek Road to approximately 3.5 kilometres on McIntyre Creek Road.

Additional properties in the region may potentially be impacted.

EOC Update: August 5, 2019 2:00 am Evacuation Alert issued in Electoral Area "C" Please click link for Information Release. https://t.co/iWv87JOB6F @BCGovFireInfo #BCwildfire pic.twitter.com/iuH1aGGtMs — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 5, 2019

BC Wildfire and the RDOS emergency operations centre are actively assessing the situation and should conditions deteriorate, evacuation orders may be issued for affected residents.

The emergency operations centre said property owners will be given as much advance notice as possible should an evacuation order be put into place, however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions. They strongly advise to prepare for an evacuation order.

“It is still early on, however the key thing is to be prepared and to monitor BC Wildfire website and the emergency operations website,” said Thompson.

The Oliver fire department said a wildfire in the Gallagher Lake area is compromising power in the area.

BC Wildfire listed a fire starting on Sunday in the Irrigation Creek area.

According to information from the Oliver fire department, around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, BC Wildfire is responding to the wildfire and residents in the area should be aware and take precautions should there be any changes in the fire activity or a change in direction.

Some comments from people in the area said the fire is burning north of Gallagher Lake, across from McIntyre Bluff.

