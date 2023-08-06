A wildfire has sparked near Coalmont. Photo Facebook

BC Wildfire responds to blaze near Coalmont

Blaze initially measured at one hectare

A wildfire has sparked near Coalmont, in the area of Rice Road, approximately 11 km northwest of Princeton.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 the blaze was approximately one hectare in size.

Taylor Wallace, BC Wildfire Service spokesperson, said nine fire fighters have been deployed.

This occurs over the B.C. Day holiday long weekend, when approximately 2,000 visitors are in nearby Tulameen for the annual Tulameen Days event.

Follow the Spotlight as this story develops.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
B.C. Wildfires 2023Princeton

