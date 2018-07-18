UPDATED: Traffic between Peachland and Summerland now getting through slowly on Highway 97

Motorists may use an alternate route via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3

UPDATE: 5:26 p.m.

The manager of the Dragon Lotus Restaurant on Highway 97 near Antler’s Beach, just south of Peachland, says it appears some vehicles are now getting through on the highway, guided, albeit very slowly, by fire crews and police.

Sam Vong said the smoke is getting very heavy in the area, thanks to a shift in the wind. That was why the highway was closed he said.

The police say as a short-term measure they have re-opened the road to single-lane alternating traffic only.

Vong said the fire appears to be between a mile and two miles from his restaurant.

But he said after years of living in the Okanagan and seeing wildfires in the past, he remains confident in the abilities of firefighters to fight the flames.

He said he closed his restaurant because of the road closure but some of the people stuck in traffic on the highway wanted to come in and eat while they waited, so he let them.

“But we have lost all our reservations for tonight,” he added.

Vong said he planned to close early and expected, if there was no change inthe wind, that there may be evacuations in the area later in the day.

UPDATE: 5:11 p.m.

RCMP are assisting the BC Wildfire Service with the Highway 97 closure between Summerland and Peachland.

There is an immediate closure of Highway 97 near Brent Road, in the vicinity of Antlers Beach in Peachland.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey the closure was necessary for the safety of the public due to a wildfire burning towards the highway.

“RCMP would like to urge the general public to avoid the area for their own safety, and well-being, as well as the safety and well-being of emergency personnel operating in the area,” stated O’Donaghey.

Additional RCMP officers, from the South Okanagan, have also closed Highway 97 south of Peachland.

Boaters are also warned to that they must stay clear of firefighting aircraft that are collecting water from Okanagan Lake.

———-

ORIGINAL:

Highway 97 is closed between Peachland and Summerland due to a wildfire.

According to area residents the wildfire near Mount Conkle has spread and jumped the highway.

RELATED: Summerland wildfire grows to 50 hectares

BC Wildfire Service has crews in the area along with air support; however, they had no official number of crews on scene at this time.

RELATED: More thunderstorms on the way as fires still burn

There are more than 12 fires currently burning in the Okanagan corridor and BC Wildfire Service says they are aware of all of them and are on scene of the majority of the blazes.

The highway will be closed for several hours motorists may use an alternate route via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3.

Traffic is heavily congested in the area and DriveBC is urging travellers to make alternate arrangements.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.