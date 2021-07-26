Wildfire smoke continues to blanket the Okanagan-Shuswap

Be sure to watch for signs of smoke exposure

Residents around the Okanagan and Shuswap woke up to smoke-filled skies as more than 250 wildfires continue to burn throughout the province.

Environment Canada is continuing its smoky skies bulletin for the entire Okanagan and Shuswap.

The North Okanagan is experiencing a 9 or high health risk due to the air quality, while the Central Okanagan is at a 3 or low health risk and the South Okanagan is sitting at a 4 or moderate health risk.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Milder and more common symptoms of smoke exposure include:

sore and watery eyes

runny nose and sinus irritation

scratchy throat and mild coughing

headache

The following symptoms are less common, but are more serious:

shortness of breath

wheezing (including asthma attacks)

severe cough

dizziness

chest pains

heart palpitations

If you experience any of these more severe symptoms, talk to a health professional, or seek urgent medical attention.

