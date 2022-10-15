Wildfire south of Big White Ski Resort now being held

The West Kettle River wildfire is now being held, according to BC Wildfire.

The blaze that began on Friday, Oct. 14 covered 6.7 hectares. It was on the east side of Highway 33, 12 kilometres away from Big White Ski Resort and 33 km southeast of Kelowna.

Lightning was originally the cause of the blaze but after investigation, it was person-caused.

BC Wildfire used 19 personnel and two helicopters to attack the blaze. They collected the water from Arlington Lake, on the other side of Highway 33.

There are currently 212 active wildfires in the province.

READ MORE: It’s Election Day in Central Okanagan: Here’s everything you need to know

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022KelownaOkanagan