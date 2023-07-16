Wildfire south of Keremeos grown to 4.2 hectares

BC Wildfire is currently monitoring not suppressing the fire near Cathedral Provincial Park

A wildfire south of Keremeos has grown from .5 to 4.2 ha. (BC Wildfire)

A small wildfire burning in Cathedral Provincial Park, south of Keremeos has grown to 4.2 hectares.

The Gillanders Creek blaze sparked late Thursday night and was then estimated at 0.5 hectares in size. The fire is considered out-of-control.

The last update from B.C. Wildfire was on Saturday when they said it had grown to 4.2 ha.

BC Wildfire is aware of the blaze but is not actively suppressing it. When a fire is being monitored, this means BC Wildfire Service is observing and analyzing the fire but it’s not immediately suppressed.

There are no evacuations or alerts associated with the wildfire. The blaze is suspected to be lightning caused.

READ MORE: Wildfire sparks near Keremeos

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023