Wildfire south of Princeton is 80 per cent contained

BC Wildfire continues to work on the Placer Mountain wildfire

  • Aug. 4, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

Update: Saturday, Aug. 4 2:30 p.m.

The Placer Mountain wildfire burning 37 kilometres south of Princeton is 80 per cent contained.

Crews have made significant progress on the fire and are holding the perimeter and conducting mop-up. Some more active fire behaviour occurred on the northwest corner of the fire yesterday, but helicopters and ground crews suppressed it and tied it back into the containment lines, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Crews have worked to tie the west flank into an old wildfire burn scar, which helps to secure the perimeter on the west side. Personnel will work to burn-off fuels from the fire path on the south if safe conditions allow, and today will continue to construct guard lines along the southeast side of the fire, wildfire service said.

Temperatures anticipated to continue slightly cooler for the next few days, with winds expected to be 15-25 km/hr, with a chance of increasing afternoon gusts up to 35 km/hr. There is a chance of showers in the forecast for today.

Original: Friday, Aug. 3

The fire is now mapped at 2,372 hectares and saw growth in the north and west.

Update: 3:59 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service said a structural protection team has finalized the Cathedral Lakes Lodge structural protection plan and has installed sprinklers and pumps.

Crews continue to mop up 100 feet within the perimeter. Resources attacking this fire are being shared with the Snowy Mountain wildfire

************************

The Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen is considered 50 per cent contained as of the morning of Fri., Aug. 3.

BC Wildfire lists the fire at 2,336 hectares in size. The Placer Mountain fire is located about 36 kilometres southwest of Keremeos and 37 kilometres south of Keremeos. The fire has been burning since July 17 when a lighting fire came through the area.

“Crews have made significant progress on the fire and are holding the perimeter and conducting mop-up. Some more active fire behaviour occurred on the northwest corner of the fire yesterday, but helicopters and ground crews suppressed it and tied it back into the containment lines,” a release from BC Wildfire stated.

On Friday, 77 firefighters, nine helicopters and 14 pieces of heavy equipment were fighting the fire.

At the time of this posting an evacuation order was still in order for Cathedral Lake Lodge due to road access and smoky conditions.

An Area Restriction Order is still in place for Crown land in the vicinity of Placer Lake to protect public safety and the safety of firefighting personnel.

“Crews have worked to tie the west flank in to an old wildfire burn scar, which helps to secure the perimeter on the west side. Personnel will work to burn-off fuels from the fire path on the south if safe conditions allow, and today will continue to construct guard lines along the southeast side of the fire,” the release went on to state.

Temperatures anticipated be cooler for the next few days, with winds expected to be 15-25 km/hr, with a chance of increasing afternoon gusts up to 35 km/hr. There is a chance of showers in the forecast for Friday.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North American street food with an Asian twist: Explore Kelowna’s food truck scene

Just Posted

Support brain injury awareness by paddle boarding in Kelowna

BrainTrust’s Pihl Law Paddle for Prevention is held Aug. 12 at Rotary Beach

Kelowna BBQ brings awareness to homelessness

The second Homelessness is No Picnic event is held by Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Sinking boat reported after party in West Kelowna

A boat was seen sinking at the Shelter Bay Marina, Aug. 3

UPDATED: Plane headed to Cranbrook makes emergency landing in Kelowna

Emergency crews were on scene to assist with the landing of the plane

North American street food with an Asian twist: Explore Kelowna’s food truck scene

The CrAsian Food Truck blends together two worlds

Wildfire south of Princeton is 80 per cent contained

BC Wildfire continues to work on the Placer Mountain wildfire

Ultra marathon Fatdog 120 runs away from wildfires

One of the country’s most elite ultra marathons will take a new… Continue reading

‘It was quite terrifying:’ B.C. couple recalls mudslide surrounding them

‘It went a couple of feet at least, right all around us. It was quite terrifying.’

Dog fights among the most common reasons for emergency vet visits

A Saturday afternoon run with the dog turned into a nightmare for… Continue reading

Gordy Mannes Memorial races honours B.C. speedway legend

Penticton Speedway hosts their biggest event of the season

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Order of British Columbia inducts 14 accomplished residents

Politician David Anderson, gardener Brian Minter, educator Mary Kitagawa among recipients

Most Read