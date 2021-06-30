A wildfire was reported in the area of Bastion Bay on June 30, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

UPDATE: Wildfire near Bastion Bay area of Shuswap classified as out of control

Cause of fire unknown

Update June 30, 11:43 a.m.

A wildfire at Blackwood Creek, near Bastion Bay, is confirmed to be out of control.

According to a fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre the blaze is .2 hectares in size.

Three personnel are on scene fighting the fire.

More to come.

Original story:

A wildfire has sparked near Bastion Bay.

On June 30, the B.C. Wildfire Service reported a .01 hectare wildfire, northwest of Canoe Point.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A fire information officer from the Kamloops Fire Centre said crews are on their way to the scene, if not already there.

Read more: Salmon Arm city sidewalk buckles in extreme heat

