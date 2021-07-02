(BC Wildfire Dashboard)

Wildfire sparks near the site of two others burning by Big White

The new fire popped up at Lees Lake on Friday

Another wildfire has sparked near the Graystokes Provincial Park, located by two wildfires that are measured at a combined total size of more than 1,300 hectares.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the new fire popped up at Lees Lake on Friday (July 2) and is measured at 0.30 hectares. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The other two fires, in Long Loch and Derickson Lake, sparked on June 29. The former is six hectares in size, while the latter has grown to 1,300 hectares. Both have been classified as out of control.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

