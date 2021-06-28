BC Wildfire near Merritt. BC Wildfire Service.

Wildfire off Highway 97C near Merritt under control

The fire started abotu 2 p.m. Monday

UPDATE: 3:11 p.m.

According to BC Wildfire a blaze that sparked just off Highway 97 C before Merritt is now under control.

The fire grew to .03 hectares in size and seven BC Wildfire personnel attended the scene along with local fire crews.

Highway 97 C was down to single-alternating lanes for some time but has since reopened.

A helicopter was also called into bucket water on the blaze but has since left.

_______

A wildfire has sparked just off Highway 97 C before Merritt.

BC Wildfire is aware of the blaze although the size is unknown at this time.

The fire sparked about 2 p.m., Monday.

This is the second blaze, BC Wildfire has responded to in the Okanagan region on Monday. A fire started above Highway 97 near Peachland about 9 a.m.

