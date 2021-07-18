The new wildfire was discovered today and is about 0.01 ha in size (Screen shot)

Wildfire sparks on Coquihalla highway west of Merritt

The new fire is 0.01 hectares in size and is located south of Sterling Creek

A new fire has been spotted off the Coquihalla highway west of Merritt, according to BC Wildfire.

The fire is located just approximately near the south of Sterling Creek and is estimated at 0.01 hectares. Reports of smoke can be seen from the highway, according to some posts on social media. The suspected cause is unknown.

More to come.

READ MORE: Incident management team called to assist with Thomas Creek and Brenda Creek wildfires

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresCoquihalla Highway

Previous story
Small planned ignition may take place on the Brenda Creek wildfire
Next story
Wildfire sparks near Yankee Flats

Just Posted

The new wildfire was discovered today and is about 0.01 ha in size (Screen shot)
Wildfire sparks on Coquihalla highway west of Merritt

Brenda Creek fire
Small planned ignition may take place on the Brenda Creek wildfire

Thomas Creek wildfire, July 15 seen from Kaleden. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
Incident management team called to assist with Thomas Creek and Brenda Creek wildfires

(Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP identify elderly woman found on KLO road