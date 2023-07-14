Gillanders Creek wildfire burning south of Keremeos. (BC WILDFIRE)

Gillanders Creek wildfire burning south of Keremeos. (BC WILDFIRE)

Wildfire sparks south of Keremeos

BC Wildfire is aware of the blaze but is not actively suppressing it

A small wildfire is burning in Cathedral Provincial Park south of Keremeos.

The Gillanders Creek blaze sparked late Thursday night and is an estimated .5 hectares in size. The fire is considered out-of-control and not responding to suppression efforts.

BC Wildfire is currently monitoring the blaze and analyzing the fire but is not immediately suppressing the flames. It may be allowed to burn to achieve ecological or resource management objectives and is used on remote fires that do not threaten values.

There are no evacuations or alerts associated with the wildfire.

The blaze is suspected to be human-caused.

READ MORE: Smoke spotted near Penticton’s Skaha Hills as crews attack grass fire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsKeremeos

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police investigating Vernon man’s paragliding death
Next story
Smoke spotted near Penticton’s Skaha Hills as crews attack grass fire

Just Posted

A three-vehicle crash in Kelowna on Saturday, July 15. (Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)
3-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Kelowna’s Burtch Road

The 75th annual Across The Lake Swim took place Saturday morning, July 15th, with the participants crossing the finish line at City Park. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
PHOTOS: 75th annual Across The Lake Swim takes place in Kelowna

486 Kelowna residents are without power along Highway 33. (FortisBC)
Nearly 500 Kelowna residents without power along Highway 33

(Model Bean Coffee Co./ Submitted)
New family owned coffee shop brings Columbian quality to Kelowna