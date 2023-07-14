Wildfire sparks south of Keremeos

BC Wildfire is aware of the blaze but is not actively suppressing it

A small wildfire is burning in Cathedral Provincial Park south of Keremeos.

The Gillanders Creek blaze sparked late Thursday night and is an estimated .5 hectares in size. The fire is considered out-of-control and not responding to suppression efforts.

BC Wildfire is currently monitoring the blaze and analyzing the fire but is not immediately suppressing the flames. It may be allowed to burn to achieve ecological or resource management objectives and is used on remote fires that do not threaten values.

There are no evacuations or alerts associated with the wildfire.

The blaze is suspected to be human-caused.

