Wildfire sparks southeast of Vernon

The fire appears to be in a remote area east of Aberdeen Lake

A wildfire southeast of Vernon has been added to the BC Wildfire dashboard Friday, May 14, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service)

A wildfire has sparked southeast of Vernon Friday, Mar 14.

The fire appears on the BC Wildfire Dashboard, in a remote area listed as McAuley South — south of Lumby and east of Aberdeen Lake.

The size is listed at just one tenth of a hectare, though it’s not currently known if the fire has grown since it was first listed.

There are currently four active wildfires in the Kamloops region. Two are under control and two are new, the second being a 7.34 hectare blaze south of Ashcroft near Drinkwater Road that ignited Thursday, May 13.

Black Press Media has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for more information.

Brendan Shykora

bcwildfire