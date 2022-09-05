The cause of the blaze is unknown, and it is only 0.01 hectares in size. (Photo/BCWS)

Wildfire spotted near West Kelowna

The Upper Jack Creek fire was discovered Monday (Sep. 5) morning

A small wildfire has started near West Kelowna.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Upper Jack Creek fire was discovered Monday (Sep. 5). It’s approximately 8 to 10-kilometres west of Glenrosa, and southwest of Telemark Nordic Club. The cause of the blaze is unknown, and it is currently only 0.01 hectares in size.

In August 2021, more than 1,000 Glenrosa residents were evacuated due to the Mount Law wildfire.

