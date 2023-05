BC Wildfire plane drops retardant on a fire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Friday, May 12. (Debbie Moore video still)

The Rattlesnake Hill Wildfire in Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park is now classified as under control, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

It is believed the blaze was human-caused. It reached 0.4 hectares in size at its peak.

The blaze was first reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

