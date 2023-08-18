File photo. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Wildfires cancel downtown Kelowna Show n’ Shine

The show was scheduled for Saturday (Aug. 19) on Bernard Avenue.

Due to the evolving wildfire situation, the Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) has cancelled Show N Shine on Bernard, which was scheduled for Saturday (Aug. 19).

A news release from the Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) says the fires burning in Kelowna and West Kelowna remain active and unpredictable and cancelling the event will assist in keeping downtown roadways accessible to emergency crews.

An announcement to all event participants, sponsors, and vendors has been sent to make them aware of the decision. Refunds for all registration and vendor fees will be made available.

