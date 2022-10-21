Wildfires north of West Kelowna double in size, out on control

The Esperon Lake wildfire is now 54 hectares in size

The Esperon Lake wildfire has more than doubled in size as both wildfires north of West Kelowna grew overnight.

Since Thursday afternoon (Oct. 20), the Esperon Lake wildfire has grown from 21 hectares to 54.

The Hayman Creek wildfire, closer to West Kelowna, has almost doubled in size but is much smaller. It now sits at an estimated 2.04 hectares.

Both wildfires are deemed out of control by BC Wildfire Services and both were person-caused.

Today’s weather is calling for overcast with a 60 per cent chance of showers and 20 kilometres per hour winds, with gusts up to 40 km/h.

There are currently 202 active wildfires across the province.

