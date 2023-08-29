A helicopter works on the McDougall Creek wildfire (K52767) located adjacent to West Kelowna.

Wildlife impacted by wildfire in West Kelowna

The BC Conservation Service is warning residents of an increase in bears in the area

The BC Conservation Service is warning West Kelowna residents that the McDougall Creek wildfire has led to the displacement of wildlife in the area, leading to the potential increase in bear encounters.

Along with community officials, the conservation service is working to manage wildlife attractants and reduce conflict.

Areas where homes were evacuated and/or suffered from a power outage, may have led to rotting food in fridges and freezers that can attract bears and other wildlife, creating a risk to public safety.

“Residents can help by inspecting their properties and taking steps to secure attractants, such as, garbage, fruit trees, bird seed and pet food,” said Conservation Officer Ken Owens. “Please dispose of food waste in accordance with regional district or municipality regulations.”

Owens also reminds residents not to feed wildlife, as it can cause habituation and food conditioning that in turn jeopardizes public safety and animal welfare.

For more information visit, www.wildsafebc.com.

