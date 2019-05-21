WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

Bear activity on the Westside has been an issue in the past few weeks

WildSafeBC Okanagan Westside is up and running for 2019.

Programs from WildSafeBC are being designed to reduce human-wildlife conflicts in Westside and the Okanagan through education with B.C. communities and the BC Conservation Foundation.

READ MORE: Peachland residents spot multiple bears in neighbourhoods

WildSafeBC community coordinators will be working with West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Peachland to focus attention on both wildlife and community welfare with education programs, training sessions and other various safety events.

The bear activity happening throughout Peachland and West Kelowna has been attributed to large amounts of garbage. According to the Conservation Officer Service, 71 per cent of black bear reports were suspected to be attracted to communities due to curbside trash.

READ MORE: Reminder: recycle your plant pots

More information on WildSafeBC and reducing human-wildlife conflict can be found at wildsafebc.com.

