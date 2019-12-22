Will Kelowna see a white Christmas this year?

Kelowna had just 1 cm on the ground on Christmas Day in 2018

Will Kelowna have a white Christmas this year?

The answer is maybe.

Kelowna has a bit of snow in the forecast for Sunday night, but there’s no guarantee it will stick as daytime highs will be slightly above freezing on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day, expect a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures hovering around 0 degrees.

Back in 2016, here was roughly 15 cm on the ground for Christmas.

2017 saw around 7 cm on the ground and last year Kelowna barely had any snow with just about 1 cm on the ground.

