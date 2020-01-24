The trees are wrapped in layers of plastic at Waterfront Park, beside Tugboat Bay. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Will Kelowna’s palm trees survive the winter?

The trees are hardy and should survive

Kelowna might get warm enough in the summer to allow palm trees to grow, but what happens to them in the winter when the mercury plunges and the snow flies?

Reports indicate the City of Kelowna usually brings the trees into a greenhouse in the winter, but in recent years they’ve become too tall and too heavy to move so crews have wrapped them up in several layers of plastic and insulated the bases with soil.

Fortunately, the trees are windmill palm trees, which are one of the hardiest types of palm trees and can withstand cold winters.

While that might help, Kelowna experienced a cold snap two weeks ago with the average temperature hovering around -18 C and even dipping to -21 C last Wednesday. While it’s starting to warm up again, it’s unknown if the palm trees will survive.

The windmill palm tree is native to parts of China, Japan, Myanmar, and India. It grows on mountains in southern China, which is why it can tolerate colder temperatures.

READ: Kelowna city council green lights new park charge

READ: B.C. trio hopes to revolutionize tree planting industry

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health upgrades in South Okanagan and Similkameen forecast to cost nearly $10 million

Just Posted

‘Deeply sorry’: Former West Kelowna teacher offers emotional apology to student he sexually exploited

Judge will make decision on Bradley Furman’s sentencing in the coming weeks

Not-for-profit Kelowna dental clinic to celebrate 15 year anniversary with event on Friday

Dental staff at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission will host event at 2509B Leon Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Kelowna photo contest gets people thinking about respect

Snowboard and ski packages, wine tastings, gift cards all up for grabs in Respect Lives Here contest

South Okanagan rescue hopes to find injured hawk’s owner

The South Okanagan Rehab Centre for Owls found the rare Harris hawk on Thursday

Big White warns skiers to avoid tree wells after two fatalities at other resorts

Tree wells form when low branches at the base of coniferous trees stop snow from settling at the trunk

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

Health upgrades in South Okanagan and Similkameen forecast to cost nearly $10 million

Capital projects include CT scanner, medical vacuum system, ultrasounds and more

Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

B.C. man rescued after getting trapped headfirst in well as water level rose

The rescue involved crews from Oak Bay and Saanich

SilverStar celebrates record snow at North Okanagan ski resort

Most snow to date in a decade

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

Most Read