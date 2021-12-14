RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Williams Lake prolific offender arrested in Kamloops after regional crime spree

The 28-year-old allegedly stole fuel in Williams Lake, and fled from police in Ashcroft

A stolen vehicle police investigation that started in Williams Lake, ended in Kamloops with Mounties deploying a spike belt deployment on the East Trans Canada Highway and arresting a 28-year-old suspect.

Police note on Tuesday Dec. 14 at about 10:30 a.m., a Kamloops RCMP frontline officer was on the East Trans Canada Highway when he observed a blue truck that had just fled from police in Ashcroft. The same truck had been involved in a theft of fuel investigation around 6:45 a.m. in Williams Lake.

The suspect driver had been identified as a prolific offender known to police.

“Clearly the offender was going to continue his crime spree,” said Superintendent Sydney Lecky, Kamloops RCMP. “Thankfully he was safely intercepted before he could continue any further harm.”

Multiple Kamloops officers responded and a spike belt was successfully deployed on the East Trans Canada Highway near the community of Dallas, east of Kamloops. The truck continued, smashing through a fence, and eventually hitting the centre ditch near Hook Road before coming to a stop.

The driver was taken into custody after he allegedly attempted to flee on foot, then continued to resist arrest. A 28-year-old Williams Lake man is being held for court.

