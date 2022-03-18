Wilson’s Landing Fire Department looking for a few good recruits

Wilson’s Landing Fire Department is hosting a recruitment open house and BBQ next month.

The event is for anyone interested in joining the department as a paid-on-call member, living in communities along Westside Road between Traders Cove and Shelter Cove. It will feature information about the department’s fire and first medical response programs, speak with local firefighters, as well as provide an opportunity to ask questions.

Application packages and recruitment information will be available and may also be downloaded from the RDCO website. Prospective members must live within eight kilometres of the community fire hall, Station 42 at 2396 Westside Road North. As well, they must be between the ages of 19 and 65 and in good physical condition.

The open house is Saturday, April 2 between 4 and 6:30 p.m. at Station 42. Interviews and physical testing of potential candidates will take place April 4-8 and training will be provided for successful applicants starting April 13.

