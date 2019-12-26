Wind and flurries forecast for B.C. Interior highways

DriveBC is asking those travelling B.C. Interior Highways, after the holiday, to slow down and use caution, today.
A vehicle incident on the Coquihalla, near Hope, blocked the left lane Northbound just after 7 a.m.
#BCHwy5 vehicle incident blocking left lane Northbound, north of #HopeBC. Please slow down and use caution. #Coquihalla #Merritt
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 26, 2019
Environment Canada is calling for wind and light flurries for the day along Highway 5, with 5 cm of snow falling by this evening.
Fog is anticipating this morning for Highway 3 near Princeton, turning to flurries by mid-afternoon.
For Highway 97 C, expect wind gusting up to 15 km an hour with light flurries.
If you’re travelling to or from Alberta along Highway 1 Environment Canada is forecasting light snow accumulating up to 4 cm.
Remember to check road conditions and weather before heading out.