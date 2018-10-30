Wine blogger launches SOMM3 film in Kelowna

One of the top social media influencers in North America’s wine industry will be at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus on Nov. 12 to launch SOMM3, the latest edition of the cult wine film series.

Madeline Puckette, author and illustrator of Wine Folly’s blog and books, was recently ranked just behind Decanter magazine by Social Vignerons (an online hub for wine industry news) for her influence on social media. With her popular illustrations and distilled wine information, Puckette’s graphical educational tools make it easy for anyone to learn about wine.

Puckette narrated SOMM3, a provocative wine film featuring Decanter editor Steven Spurrier, renowned master sommelier Fred Dame, and wine critic Jancis Robinson.

The original SOMM is the most viewed wine film on Netflix to date. Okanagan wine lovers will be able to catch a sneak peak of SOMM3 in the Okanagan College, Kelowna campus lecture theatre on Nov. 12. Guests can enjoy wine tastings starting at 6 p.m.; the film screening will commence at 7 p.m. The film isn’t yet available online.

Local social enterprise Start Fresh Kitchen is hosting the SOMM3 film release party, which will include a book signing with Puckette, garagiste wine tasting and local small bites direct from the Start Fresh Farm.

“The film release is a great opportunity for our culinary and wine community to come together and geek out about wine,” said chef Micheal Buffet, owner of Start Fresh Kitchen.

“Okanagan College is proud to sponsor this event and bring SOMM3 to the Okanagan, because the wine industry is of critical importance to the communities we serve,” said Jonathan Rouse, director of food, wine and tourism at Okanagan College. “It’s important to reflect on our industry’s history to shape the future of wine.”

Tickets are available online at StartFreshKitchen.ca tickets are $38 each and include film admission, wine tastings and small bites.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Start Fresh’s culinary and farming employment projects.

