Winery planned for McKinley Beach development

Land has been sold by the developer a family that plans to build a winery and plant a vineyard

A new winery is planned at the McKinley Beach development north of Kelowna. —Image: contributed

McKinley Beach is joining the Okanagan wine community.

The companies behind the Central Okanagan residential development, which include G Group Land Development and North American Development Group, recently sold 42 acres of the McKinley Beach development land to a local Okanagan family and vintner for the creation of a winery.

“McKinley Beach is thrilled to announce this partnership with a local vintner who will bring a high level of business expertise and vision to this winery and vineyard,” said Andrew Gaucher of G Group Land Development.

“The winery-vineyard has long been part of the vision and story for the McKinley Beach development, spanning back over a decade ago.”

While the new winery official name is being finalized, phase one of the build has already started with site servicing, utilities, and soil preparation already underway. In the Spring , 12 acres of vineyard will be planted featuring pinot noir, riesling, and merlot grapes.

Future plans for the new winery and vineyard include a restaurant and tasting room.

The new owner is planning to build what is described as a “place of gathering, gratitude, celebrating nature designed to be a calm sanctuary, set within the surrounding forest with the endless lake views that McKinley Beach has become known for.”

In addition to the winery, the McKinley Beach development team will also release Vineyard lots in the spring, exclusive lots featuring views of the vineyard and Okanagan lake.

They will compliment the remaining lots available on the Hillside at the development, according to McKinley Beach officials.They will be released alongside plans for future townhomes and single family homes in the new Hilltown community.

“We aim to curate an experience of “Okanagan in a day” within the McKinley Beach community,” said Gaucher. “With a kilometre of beachfront, a marina, and now a vineyard-winery, this creates an unparalleled community for all McKinley Beach residents, and visitors alike. We have more announcements regarding this vineyard-winery to come, as well as other announcements related to new home types and more, coming in the spring.”

With an expansion of the development’s private marina complete, along with phase 1 of the Beachhouse, the community will look forward to seeing both a lakefront coffee shop and wine bar launching in summer 2019.

