Winning lottery tickets purchased in Kelowna and Penticton

Someone in Kelowna woke up a bit richer, Thursday morning, after purchasing a winning BC Lotto ticket.

The numbers were drawn on Wednesday night. The ticket matched the six drawn numbers, earning the person who bought the ticket the jackpot of $2 million.

Kelowna wasn’t the only big winner in the Interior from lottery draws last night. A ticket purchased in Penticton for the Lotto 6/49 draw win the guaranteed $1 million prize draw.

The Lotto 6/49 winning ticket from Wednesday night’s draw was bought in Surrey. The jackpot was $18.7 million.

The lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the day of the draw to claim their earnings.

