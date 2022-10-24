Winter conditions converge on Connector and Coquihalla, west of Kelowna

DriveBC highway cameras show snow and foggy conditions at the Coquihalla Summitt

Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast. (Photo/DriveBC)

Snowy, wet conditions hit the Coquihalla Highway Monday (Oct. 24).

DriveBC highway cameras show snow and foggy conditions at the Coquihalla Summitt (between Hope and Merritt). Other sections of the highway, including Merritt to Kamloops, vary between dry and wet conditions.

Conditions on the Connector (Highway 97C) from Kelowna to Merritt are also varied, including snow at the Pennask Summit. Highway 3, Osoyoos to Hope, has mostly bare and wet conditions.

Hwy 97C (Okanagan Connector), about 74 km west of Kelowna, looking east. (Photo/DriveBC)

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for Highway 3 from Paulson Summitt to Kootenay Pass. A system that moved in Monday is expected to dump 10 to 15 centimetres of snow along that section of the highway. There are no current weather alerts for the Connector or the Coquihalla.

Hwy 3 at Allison Pass, 10 km west of Manning Park resort area, looking east. (Photo/DriveBC)

Updated Road conditions are available at DriveBC.

