Winter continues on B.C. Interior highways

Winter isn’t done with us yet.

Environment Canada is issuing a snowfall warning for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and for Highway 3 at Paulson Summit.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall overnight and into Saturday, due to a frontal system approaching the region.

Snow will turn to rain later Saturday morning. The B.C. Government has also extended it’s winter tire regulations to April 30 in order to make roadways safer following an intense winter.

RELATED: Brutal winter spurs province to boost highway safety measures

While the white stuff isn’t expected in either the Okanagan or Shuswap valley, residents in both regions can anticipate rain on Friday.

For the Shuswap, expect winds to pick up to 50 km/hr in the afternoon with temperatures about 10 C.

On Saturday, Environment Canada is forecasting a 40 per cent chance of showers with a high of 12 — clearing on Sunday and a high of 11 C.

For the North, Central and South Okanagan, anticipate rain overnight on Friday which will clear by Saturday morning; however, showers are anticipated for Saturday afternoon, while temperatures sit about 11 C.

Sunday, anticipate a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.