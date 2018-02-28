Winter keeps Kasugai closed

Kasugai Garden Park remains closed due to unseasonably cold temperatures.

Kasugai Garden Park remains closed due to unseasonably cold temperatures.

While it may look like a winter wonderland, the accumulation of snow and ice in the park has left pathways and bridges unpassable and unsafe for the public. The park typically opens in early March, but is delayed this year until staff can ensure the park is in the best condition for visitors to enjoy.

For more information about city parks and public spaces, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna gas prices jump
Next story
Potential gun owners scrutinized under Canadian laws

Just Posted

Kelowna gas prices jump

Kelowna customers paying more at the pump

Winter keeps Kasugai closed

Kasugai Garden Park remains closed due to unseasonably cold temperatures.

West Kelowna council reacts angrily to speculation tax

City says it’s unfair the tax was expanded to only Kelowna and West Kelowna in the Interior

Bargain Shop block plans taking shape

Kelowna’s Mission Group is moving ahead with plans for a new downtown development

Kelowna government workers to protest

“Our members are angry, tired and frustrated…”

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Ringette players win bronze at B.C. Games

The results continue to roll in from the Kamloops B.C Games, including a bronze in ringette

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

Small town cops evoke zero-tolerance for breaching court orders

Princeton RCMP check on offenders up to three times a night

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

UBCO researchers want boomers to meet daily exercise requirements

Most do not meet the bare minimum to remain healthy and independent says UBCO professor

Weight loss, cryptocurrency fraud among BBB’s top 10 scams of 2017

Better Business Bureau releases its best-of-the-worst in reported fraud last year

Most Read