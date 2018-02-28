Winter keeps Kasugai closed

Kasugai Garden Park remains closed due to unseasonably cold temperatures.

While it may look like a winter wonderland, the accumulation of snow and ice in the park has left pathways and bridges unpassable and unsafe for the public. The park typically opens in early March, but is delayed this year until staff can ensure the park is in the best condition for visitors to enjoy.

For more information about city parks and public spaces, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

