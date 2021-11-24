Winter Storm warning in effect from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Up to 40 cm of snow can be expected in the area over the next 48 hours

Be prepared for winter driving conditions. DriveBC photo.

Be prepared for winter driving conditions. DriveBC photo.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass starting this afternoon, and will be in effect until Friday.

A strong weather system will bring up to 30 cm of snow between now and Thursday afternoon in the region, with an additional 10 cm expected on Friday as well.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Check DriveBC for road conditions or closures prior to travelling.

READ MORE: Another atmospheric river set to drench B.C.’s north coast

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
Parkland moves to pause B.C. refinery operations due to Trans Mountain pipeline shutdown
Next story
Kamloops university probes allegations of misogyny, racism levelled against 2 executives

Just Posted

Kelowna drag queens and Okanagan Drag Collective members Jenna Telz (left) and Ella Lamoureux at the goup’s inaugural show at Kelowna’s DunnEnzies Pizza Mission location on Nov. 20. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Kelowna drag queens launch Okanagan collective

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A Youtuber chugged a 2 L bottle of soda in under 20 seconds

Supt. Kara Triance, detachment commander for the Kelowna RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Hollow’ apology: Kelowna RCMP investigated for refusing to probe sex assault

A collapsed section of bridge destroyed by severe flooding is seen in Merritt, B.C., in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Merritt evacuee thankful for support from Kelowna