Environmental Canada has issued a winter storm warning and heavy snowfall warning for the Okanagan. 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected. (Contributed)

Winter storm warning issued for the Okanagan

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Central and North Okanagan — including Kelowna and Vernon.

According to Environment Canada, a long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

“An approaching Pacific warm front will bring snow heavy at times to the central and north Okanagan today through tonight,” read a report issued by Environment Canada.

“Total accumulations of near 15 cm are expected with local amounts up to 25 cm possible near West Kelowna and Westbank. Snow will change to a few showers on Tuesday as warmer air moves into the region.”

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

The winter storm warning also includes the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

Travelers are encouraged to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: Morning start: Did you know there are only two countries that don’t sell Coca-Cola?

READ MORE: Rockets’ Nolan Foote captures gold with Canada at World Junior Championships

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s
Next story
Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Just Posted

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

Santa’s Sleigh Bus brings in over 37k worth of donations for those in need

The District of Lake Country’s annual program has been a mainstay in the Okanagan for 17 years

Winter storm warning issued for the Okanagan

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected

Okanagan Concert Guide for the first quarter of 2020

Live music acts such as the Jim Cuddy Band, Theory of a Deadman and Dan Mangan will play the Okanagan in the coming months

Snowfall warning in effect for the Okanagan

The Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow beginning tomorrow morning

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

WATCH: Okanagan singer records duet with dad moving hundreds online

Father-son duo Paul and Justin Moore perform Perfect Symphony

UPDATE: Missing Okanagan woman found safe and sound

Police thank public for assistance in locating 21-year-old who went missing Dec. 30

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

Morning start: Did you know there are only two countries that don’t sell Coca-Cola?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

The Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended

Most Read