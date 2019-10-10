Kelowna’s Gospel Mission offers one of the few warm spots for those in need of shelter during winter. (Capital News file photo)

Winter supplies needed at Kelowna Gospel Mission as cold weather arrives

Winter donations are needed earlier than usual this year

The cold weather has hit the streets of Kelowna.

A cold spell has come earlier than usual this year and the Kelowna Gospel Mission is asking for donations of warm and winter-type clothes to help people through the Okanagan.

Gloves, mittens, hats, touques, long-johns and blankets are among the top needed items this year at the mission. The mission accepts gently used items and donations can be dropped off at 251 Leon during business hours.

Kicking off the cold season in Kelowna is the mission’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Oct. 14.

Volunteers will be serving meals throughout the day in one of the busiest days at the mission where close to 1000 people will be served. Last year, the mission celebrated 40 years of feeding those in need.

READ MORE: Gospel Mission to dish up 40th Thanksgiving feast

To make donations are for more information, visit kelownagospelmission.ca.

