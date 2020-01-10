Winter weather causing traffic chaos on William Bennett Bridge

Two cars and a tractor-trailer have stalled in the middle of the road

Heavy snowfall is causing traffic chaos on the William R. Bennett Bridge this morning.

At least two cars and a tractor-trailer have stalled in the middle of the road near the exit of Westside Road.

A Capital News Reporter said he witnessed people trying to push the stalled vehicles out of the way.

According to Environment Canada, Kelowna can expect 5 to 10 cm of snowfall today, along with winds coming in from the south at 30 km/h getting up to 50 km/h later in the morning. About 2 cm of snow is forecasted to fall overnight with the temperature holding steady near -2.

READ MORE: Winter storm to batter Okanagan

Drive BC has issued warnings for drivers taking Highway 97, advising road users to watch for slippery sections between the following sections:

  • Drought Rd and William R Bennett Bridge for 17.1 km
  • William R Bennett Bridge and Crystal Waters Rd for 36.3 km
  • Highway 97 and Pennask Summit for 33.0 km
  • Highway 97 South and Highway 97; Highway 97 North for 65.5 km

