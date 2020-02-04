Winter weather wreaking havoc on Old Vernon Road

(Connor Trembley - Capital News) (Connor Trembley - Capital News)

Winter weather is wreaking havoc on Kelowna’s Old Vernon Road.

Around 1:26 p.m., crews responded to reports two vehicles in the ditch near the intersection of Old Vernon Road and Anderson Road.

The vehicles ended up in the ditch separately, but within 400 metres of each other.

One vehicle has since been towed from the ditch but the other is currently still there.

Crews are on scene at a vehicle crash near the intersection of Old Vernon and Anderson Road outside of Kelowna. The vehicle went into the ditch at 1p.m. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/DCHx59LmoW — Connor Trembley (@ConnorTrembley) February 4, 2020

Just up the road, a large truck also found itself stuck in the middle of the road. It has since been towed out.

“The roads have been like this every winter. I’ve been out here since 9 a.m. this morning directing traffic. I haven’t seen one salt truck today,” said a resident of the area.

No injuries were reported in any of the three separate incidents.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.