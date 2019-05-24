Wisconsin man gets life in Jayme Closs case

Jake Patterson pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping

A Wisconsin man will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson was sentenced Friday in Barron County. He pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. He admitted to abducting Jayme in October and killing her parents, James and Denise Closs.

The teen was held captive in a remote cabin for 88 days before she escaped.

Patterson was sentenced to life in prison without release on each homicide count and 25 years in prison on the kidnapping count. The sentences will be served consecutively.

The 13-year-old didn’t appear in court Friday, but her guardian read a statement from her.

Jayme wrote that Patterson “thought that he could own me, but he’s wrong. I was smarter.

