FILE- In this March 27, 2019, file photo, Jake Patterson appears for a hearing at the Barron County Justice Center, in Barron, Wis. Patterson could spend the rest of his life behind bars for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents after his sentencing hearing Friday, May 24. Patterson pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. He admitted to abducting Jayme after killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, in October. (T’xer Zhon Kha/The Post-Crescent via AP, Pool)

Wisconsin man gets life in Jayme Closs case

Jake Patterson pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping

A Wisconsin man will spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson was sentenced Friday in Barron County. He pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. He admitted to abducting Jayme in October and killing her parents, James and Denise Closs.

The teen was held captive in a remote cabin for 88 days before she escaped.

READ MORE: Kidnapping suspect targeted U.S. girl Jayme Closs after seeing her get on bus

Patterson was sentenced to life in prison without release on each homicide count and 25 years in prison on the kidnapping count. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Patterson is accused of abducting Jayme from her home near Barron after killing James and Denise Closs in October. The 21-year-old admitted kidnapping her and killing her parents in a carefully planned attack.

The 13-year-old didn’t appear in court Friday, but her guardian read a statement from her.

Jayme wrote that Patterson “thought that he could own me, but he’s wrong. I was smarter.

READ MORE: Suspect in Wisconsin killings, kidnapping due in court

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Just Posted

UPDATE: BC SPCA dog still missing in Kelowna

Copper escaped from a backyard in East Kelowna on May 19

Registration open for motionball Kelowna

The 8th annual Special Olympics fundraiser will take place in Kelowna on Sept. 21

Wildfire, flood risk reduction gets $31M boost from province

Premier John Horgan made the announcement in Kelowna on Friday

5-foot-long snake reported lost in Rutland

Buddy the snake is reported to be harmless and was reported missing May 22

Rockslide closes one southbound lane 2 km north of Summerland

DriveBC reported the slide just after 6:30 a.m.

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parent’s cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

Rally for climate justice strikes Okanagan yet again

A handful of students were seen rallying in front of the Okanagan Science Centre

North Okanagan RCMP ready to arrest, for kids

Suspects sought for Jail & Bail Thursday, May 30

Grammatically incorrect tagging strikes Okanagan bylaw office

Anti-tag team will begin working next week to target such vandalism

Summerland reflexologist participates in record-breaking effort

Reflexology Association of Canada attempted to set new world record at Halifax convention

New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Some of the new regulations will roll out in July, while others are expected for December.

Most Read