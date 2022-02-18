Without imminent threat, evac orders and alerts lifted for Princeton

Hundreds in town can still not enter their homes

Rebuilding continues on Fenchurch Avenue in Princeton, while evacuation orders for the area have been lifted. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Evacuation orders and alerts in Princeton and area, issued following the November 2021 flooding events, were rescinded by the Regional District of South Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) Thursday, Feb. 17.

“The imminent threat from the flooding due to the atmospheric event in November and the ice jams in December has passed,” explains a release from the RDOS’s Emergency Operations Centre. (EOC)

As there are still hundreds of people unable to return to their homes, support from the Red Cross and volunteers continue, and those can be accessed at the Princeton Resiliency Centre on 137 Tapton Avenue.

The RDOS release urges residents to prepare their properties for spring freshnet. Freshnet occurs when winter snow packs melts rapidly, overwhelming stream channels and creating floods. Spring freshnet can also destabilize soil and rock, causing mudslides, landslides and rock slides. Anyone who has previously experienced flooding in the past is asked to consider making a flood plan.

