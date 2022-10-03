Witnesses sought to head-on collision that closed Highway 97 near Penticton

Police look for witnesses to a head on collision that closed Highway 97 in Kaleden for all of Thursday, Sept. 29. (Facebook)

BC Highway Patrol Keremeos is looking for witnesses, especially the driver of a small red car that may have witnessed a serious collision that closed Highway 97 in Kaleden on Thursday, Sept. 29.

At approximately 9:25 a.m., Penticton RCMP and emergency services responded to a head-on collision on Highway 97 between Highway 3A and Lakehill Road in Kaleden.

A northbound GMC camper van entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a southbound motorhome, said police.

The driver of the motorhome, a man in his 50s from Penticton, was seriously injured in the collision. The passenger, a woman in her 40s was not injured.

A man in his 20s was driving the camper van and was critically injured, said police. At this time, the cause of the crash remains under investigation and nothing has been ruled out.

The highway was closed until 6 p.m. for police to do a full investigation.

The victims’ dog Boomer who was inside the RV at the time of the crash had somehow got out and ran away.

The family put out a call on Facebook that day to keep an eye out for their beloved missing dog. Kaleden residents and members of the public did a search and the family confirmed over the weekend that Boomer has been found.

During a serious crash on Highway 97 in Kaleden, Boomer, the dog got out of the RV and ran into the woods. He has since been found. (Facebook)

READ MORE: Dog missing from serious crash that closed Highway 97 near Penticton

Investigators received information that a small red car was southbound on Highway 97, close to the collision, but was not involved. It may have been driven by a female and she pulled over briefly but did not remain at the scene. This individual is considered a witness and police would like to speak to the driver and any occupants of this vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video of the crash or any pre-collision driving of either vehicle, is asked to please contact BC Highway Patrol Keremeos at 250-499-2250 and cite file 2022-4544.

READ MORE: Serious collission involving motorhome closes highway near Penticton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.