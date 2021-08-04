Wolf lake fire location. BC Wildfire Service.

Wolf Lake wildfire sparked by lightning near Princeton

The blaze is burning out of control above Highway 3

A fire that sparked between Princeton and Hedley off Highway is burning out of control at .10 hectares.

The blaze sparked sometime early Wednesday morning and BC Wildfire believes it was caused by lightning.

There are two helicopters and six personnel working the fire.

The fire is located in steep terrain of the Wolf Lake area and there are no structures that are threatened at this time.

