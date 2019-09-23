Woman arrested after allegedly attacking Vernon business owner

Things escalated after the woman was asked to leave her bag at the door

A 28-year-old woman is facing a number of charges after allegedly assaulting a Vernon business owner last week.

On Sept. 20, before 11 a.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received reports of an assault and mischief in progress at a business on the 3200 block of 30th Avenue.

Upon their arrival, police discovered two bystanders restraining a woman on the ground.

Witnesses at the scene told police the woman, of no fixed address, came into the store and things escalated when she was told to leave her bag at the front for security purposes. The woman allegedly assaulted the woman without warning.

During the course of the interaction, RCMP said, the suspect caused significant damage to the store.

“This incident, although isolated, is one that no business owner wants to be faced with,” RCMP media spokeswoman Const. Kelly Brett said.

READ MORE: Justice rules Sagmoen gave statement of own free will

Const. Brett said police believe the woman was under the influence of some substance, “given her erratic behaviour, which continued while in police custody.”

“The RCMP would like to commend the good Samaritans that came to the aid of the store owner at the time of the incident,” she said.

Their efforts helped keep the woman under control until police arrived to respond.

Jayleen Fuller, 28, faces a number of potential charges including assault and mischief. She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a future date.

READ MORE: Firefighters may be needed for paramedic apartment access, experts say

